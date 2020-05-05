MICHAEL DARVIN BLACKBURN, 63, of Mallie, Ky., son of Parker and Gladys Perkins Blackburn, died May 4 in Hazard ARH. Private service 11 a.m. May 6 inside Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, with drive-in service; attendees should stay inside their vehicles. Burial in Blackburn Cemetery, Hindman, Ky.
