MARY JUNE FERRELL SIMON MULLINS, 79, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Johnny Simon and Thurman Mullins, died Dec. 20 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. She had worked at the Justice Drive Inn. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Dec. 23 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Chapman Cemetery, Canada, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 22 and 23. www.rerogersfh.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.