MARY HATFIELD, 97 of McCarr, Ky., went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at her residence. She was born at McVeigh, Ky., on March 15, 1924, the daughter of the late Wade Coleman and Gustava "Pet" Coleman. She was a member of the Samaria Primitive Baptist Church at Ransom, Ky., and was also a homemaker. Other than her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Opa Hatfield; her son, Woodrow Hatfield; her grandson, Joey Hatfield; son-in-law, Kenneth Dempsey; two sisters, Lizzie Dotson and Laura "Polly" Dotson; three brothers, Leo Coleman, Cleo Coleman and Wayne Coleman. She is survived by her two daughters, Shirley (Roger) Vickers of McCarr, Ky., and Bonnie Dempsey of McCarr, Ky.; her five sons, Glen Hatfield, Ermal Hatfield, O.J. Hatfield, Terry (Brenda) Hatfield, all of McCarr, Ky., and Jerry Hatfield of Sidney, Ky.; her sister, Ruby Estep of Abington, Va.; and her brother, Freddie (Barb) Coleman of Phelps, Ky. Mary is also survived by 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and a host of other loving family and friends. Mary will forever be remembered and greatly missed by all who knew her. She was a strong little woman, who was strong until the end of her 97-year life. She enjoyed having yard sales, traveling and shopping. She was a fantastic cook, who always had food for anyone that stopped by. She always had great Christmas and Thanksgiving dinners that she prepared until she was unable to do so. Funeral services at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, with Jeff Dotson officiating. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky., with Mary's grandchildren and family members serving as pallbearers. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 7, 2021, at the funeral home. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Hatfield family. Online condolences may be made at www.rergoersfh.com.
