MARVIN HENSLEY, 57, of Cumberland, Ky., husband of Bonnie Thacker, died June 26. He was a former metal worker. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 30 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel; burial at Morris Cemetery. Visitation 6-9 p.m. June 29 at the funeral home. www.hatfieldsfc.com