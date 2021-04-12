MARVIN DOC" EUGENE WHITTAKER, 73, of Pawleys Island, S.C., passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side on Friday April 2, 2021, at the Embrace Hospice House of the Grand Strand in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. He was born October 5, 1947, in Williamson, West Virginia, to the late James Burl Whittaker Sr. and Thelma Irene Six Whittaker. Along with his parents, Doc is reunited in passing with his brother, James Burl Whittaker Jr. Doc was a graduate of Williamson High School class of 1966 and went on to graduate from Marshall University in 1971. He was an avid sports enthusiast who relished time spent watching any sport he could, especially baseball. In his free time, Doc found peace on the golf course and spontaneously dancing alongside his adoring wife. Above all else, Doc loved his family with his whole heart. He will be deeply missed. Left to cherish Doc's memory are his wife, Wadalene "Wade" Whittaker of Pawleys Island; sister, Colleen Taylor; brother, Carl Whittaker; nieces, Cindy Taylor Stevens and Samantha Whittaker; nephews, Mark, Steven and Tim Taylor; as well as many supportive friends and neighbors. A celebration of Doc's life will be held at a later date. Those details will be announced when finalized. To view these details online or to offer words of comfort through the online guestbook, kindly visit the funeral home website at www.burroughsfh.com
Burroughs Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Murrells Inlet (843.651.1140) is in charge of arrangements.