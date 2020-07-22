MARTIN WHITT, 55, of Varney, W.Va., father of Kimmie Bowens of North Carolina, died July 21 at home. He was a painter by trade. Graveside services 4 p.m. July 23 at Mitchell Cemetery, Newtown, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
