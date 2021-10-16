MARTHA VIRGINIA HAWKINS, 96, went to be with the Lord October 6, 2021, at Trinity Healthcare in Williamson, West Virginia, with her daughter by her side. She was born in Magnet, Indiana, on July 31, 1925, daughter of William “Bill” and Anna Lee (Wittmer) James. Martha was a 1943 graduate of Oil Township School. She retired in 1987 from General Electric after 43 years. She attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Williamson, W.Va. Martha enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Surviving is her daughter, Cheryl Ann Lycan (Joe), Williamson, W.Va.; grandson, Joseph Daniel Lycan (Kelsey), Georgetown, Ky.; and a great-granddaughter, Alaina Marie Lycan, Georgetown, Ky. A Celebration of Life was held 2 p.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Huber Funeral Home, with burial following in St. Mary Cemetery. Visitation was held from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Martha’s memory to The Beacon Foundation Inc. (501(c)(3) to assist in establishing The Beacon Food Pantry in Williamson, W.Va. Contributions can be sent to The Beacon Foundation Inc. c/o Charley McCoy (treasurer), First National Bank, 68 E. 2nd Avenue, Williamson, WV 25661. Messages of sympathy can be sent to the family at www.huberfuneralhome.net.
