MARSHA DANNETTE HYLTON RICE born 11/15/1970 passed away 8/30/2021. Marsha lived in Edgewood, N.M., with her husband, Wilburn Rice, the love of her life. She is preceded in death by a sister, Johnna Hylton. Other than her husband, Marsha is survived by her parents, Danny and Lettie Ruth Hylton of Matewan, W.Va; a sister, Sharon Horn, Coal City W.Va.; one brother, Earnest "Bud" Hylton and wife, Bridgette, Mooresville, N.C.; two nephews, David Hylton and Brady Crabtree; special friends, LouAnn Justice and Theresa Jude; a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. Marsha was a homemaker. She loved collecting and making jewelry. She had her master's in psychology and was working on her Ph.D. She will be fondly remembered but sadly missed by all. At Marsha's request, she was cremated.