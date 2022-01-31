MARLENE RUNYON WHITE, age 83, of Streetsboro, Ohio, went home to her Lord on January 23, 2022, surrounded by family, while a patient at University Hospital in Ravenna, Ohio. Though “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints,” (Psalm 116:15), she will be greatly missed in this world. On September 17, 1938, Marlene was born on Trace Creek in Mingo County, West Virginia, to Alvis and Okie Ooten Runyon. Her paternal grandparents were Kenna and Sarah Runyon, and her maternal grandparents were Henry and Peggy Ooten. She graduated from Lenore High School and married Charles E. White. After a few years, they moved to Ohio and spent the rest of their lives in Streetsboro. They were devoted to each other and had one son, Alvis Michael White. Spending time with all her family and being a homemaker was what brought her happiness. Marlene was a great encourager of others, always showing kindness and thoughtfulness to her friends and extended family. She was an active member of the Ravenna Assembly of God church for over 40 years. During that time, she was involved in the Women’s Ministry and worked with the youth. She had a heart for God and of being a help to others. In addition to her son Michael, she is survived by her daughter-in-law Cheryl, her grandchildren Jason White, Julie (Brian) McGalliard and Kenny (Megan) White. She also has one grandson, two granddaughters, and one grandchild due to arrive in a few weeks. She also leaves behind her brother Bud (Sandy) Runyon and her sister Florene Long, and many other loving family members, who will mourn her passing. She was preceded to Glory by her grandparents, parents, and her beloved husband, Charles White. Funeral services at the Ravenna Assembly of God Church, Ravenna, Ohio, on Friday, January 28, 2022, at 11 a.m. with the Pastor Gary Beck officiating. Interment in Maple Grove Cemetery, Ravenna, Ohio. The Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, Ravenna, Ohio, is in charge of the arrangements.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.