MARION FERRELL, 89, of Augusta and widower of Pansy Ferrell, died Monday, August 17, 2020, at Dwight D. Eisenhower Medical Center, Fort Gordon, Ga. He was born March 9, 1931, in Delbarton, W.Va., a son of the late George W. and Effie Norman Ferrell. Mr. Ferrell served his country in the United States Army, retiring after more than 25 years of service as a Command Sergeant Major. He then went to work as the manager of a UNIROYAL store, and as Service Manager at Johnson Motors. He was a long-time member of Cliffwood Presbyterian Church in Augusta and attended Westminster Presbyterian Church in Augusta. He was predeceased by his wife, Pansy Ferrell; and his daughter, Beverly Ferrell; and his brothers, Ray Ferrell, Jack Warden and R.C. Warden. He is survived by his daughters, Sandra Foster and Darline Wisda; grandchildren, Bennie McManus III, Felicia Nicole McManus, Kayleena Bargeron (Chris), Meghan Foster and Elizabeth Nichols (Brandon); five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A time of sharing and fellowship on Friday, August 21, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 4303 Wheeler Rd, Augusta. Funeral with military honors at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, in the mausoleum chapel at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 2700 Deans Bridge Road, Augusta. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or to Fisher House Foundation, 12300 Twinbrook Pkwy, Suite 410 Rockville, MD 20852.
