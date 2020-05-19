Essential reporting in volatile times.

MARIE VARNEY, 78, of Varney, W.Va., widow of Leroy Varney and Sherman Harmon, died May 17 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 20, Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Justice-Tiller Cemetery, Varney. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com