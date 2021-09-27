Thank you for Reading.

MARIE B. WILLIAMSON, 69, of Belfry, Ky., mother of Chad Williamson of Louisville, Ky., Melissa Williamson and Heather Williamson, both of Turkey Creek, Ky., died Sept. 20 in Tug Velley Regional Medical Center. She worked at the Tug Valley Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Sept. 27 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 26 at the funeral home. 

