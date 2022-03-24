MARGARET SANDRA BROOKS, 79, of North Matewan, W.Va., passed away Monday, February 21, 2022, at Tug Valley Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. She was born May 24, 1942, in Matewan, W.Va., the daughter of Melvin and Mary Hegedus Hall. She married Donald Brooks in 1977, and he preceded her in death in 2019. Sandra owned and operated Mary’s Floral in Delbarton, W.Va., and later ran a wholesale flower business with her husband, Lee Enterprise. She enjoyed camping, fishing and gardening. Surviving are her daughter, Tonya (John) Carlson of Port Clinton, Ohio; grandchildren, Briana Carlson, Cameron Carlson; siblings, Ronald (Barbara) Hall of Drakes Branch, Va., Rosalie (Richard) Chafin of Atlanta, Ga., Thea Drue Norman of Port Clinton. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; siblings, Frederick Hall, Melvin Hall and Darrell Hall. Private entombment services were held at Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Shriners Children’s Hospital. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.neideckercrosserpriesman.com.
