MARGARET LOCKEMAN ELTZROTH, 93, died suddenly on March 11 at her home in Phoenix, Arizona.
Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 14, 1927, the first child of George and Charlotte Lockeman, she is survived by her husband and companion of 75 years, William Eltzroth; their four children, Susan Dunn (Roger) of Phoenix, John Eltzroth (Jenny Gunderman) of Dunn Loring, Virginia, David Eltzroth (Beth) of Elkridge, Maryland, and Katherine Eltzroth (Robert J. Moss Jr.) of Alexandria, Virginia; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her siblings, Ann Powell of Memphis, Tennessee, and George Lockeman Jr. of Everett, Washington; and her beloved toy poodle, Charlie.
Margaret graduated from Wyoming High School in suburban Cincinnati, received her bachelor’s degree from Ohio University (1962) and earned a graduate degree from the University of Virginia (1980).
Her lifelong career as an educator began as a substitute teacher for a fifth-grade class of 38 students in Lancaster, Ohio. She continued teaching in Columbus, Warren and Blanchester, Ohio, as well as in Indianapolis, Indiana, Leesburg, Virginia, and finally in Williamson, West Virginia, where she taught reading and second grade. While in West Virginia, Margaret established the school’s first library at Delbarton Elementary School and was secretly delighted when borrowed books weren’t returned. In Williamson, she served as president of the local chapter of the state’s teachers association. No matter where Margaret taught, she always contributed to the local community and promoted a safe haven for disadvantaged children.
Margaret retired to Phoenix in 1993 where she volunteered extensively in the library system and at the Deer Valley Petroglyph Preserve Rock Art Center. A strong advocate of women’s rights and the 19th Amendment, she was a lifelong active member of the American Association of University Women and the League of Women Voters. She was an avid knitter, seamstress and quilter.
Memorial services have not yet been organized.