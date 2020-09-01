MADISON DWAYNE OOTEN, 41, of Delbarton, W.Va., son of Madison Sr. and Sally Varney Ooten, both of Delbarton, died Aug. 30 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. He was pastor of Living Waters House of Prayer, Mud Fork, W.Va. Graveside service 3 p.m. Sept. 2, Ooten Cemetery, Duncan Fork, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, is in charge of arrangements.
