M. JUNE VARNEY MCGUIRE, 76, of Louisville, Ky., passed peacefully from this world Thursday, November 5, 2020. She was retired from Vitera Healthcare Solutions and retired licensed optician in the state of Kentucky. June was born November 2, 1944, in Williamson, W.Va., and attended Matewan High School and Marshall University. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Elliott P. McGuire Jr.; sisters, Gayle Goad and Joan Hope; brothers, John H. and Robert. June is the daughter of the late John H. and Della Sesson Varney. She is survived by her sister, Lois Smith Douglas; nephews, John Goad (Betty) and Ted W. Goad; sister-in-law, Terri McGuire; brother-in-law, Jim (Maggie) McGuire. At June’s request, no funeral services will be held. Pearson Funeral Home, Louisville, is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy may be made to American Cancer Society.
