LYLE ADAMS, 88, of Kettering, Ohio, formerly Knott County, Kentucky, husband of Nadean Owens Adams, died May 15 at home. All services will be private for his family. Burial in Robert S. Cornett Memorial Cemetery, Sassafras, Ky. Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
