LUCILLE OOTEN EVANS, 81, of White Pine, Tenn., formerly of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Basil Evans, died Aug. 29 in Jefferson Park Nursing Home, Dandridge, Tenn. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Sept. 1 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Ooten Cemetery, Delbarton, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. 

