LOUISE EVANS, 88, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Sunday, April 17, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was born December 30, 1933, in Breeden, W.Va., a daughter of the late James Harrison and Lou Vinia Marcum. Also preceding her in death are all of her siblings, Lona Williamson, Peggy (Dave) Hodge, Everett Marcum, Carl (Emogene) Marcum, Chester (Bessie) Marcum, Delores (Thurman) Meeks, James (Ireda) Marcum, Franklin Marcum, Clarence Marcum, Leo Marcum and Mildred Marcum; and one grandson, Jeremy Chafin.
Survivors include her children, Anita Denise Evans, Sharon Evans, Kevin Evans and Beverly Mollohan (George Williams); six grandchildren, Jessica Booth, Fred Hignite, Jared Murphy, Brianna Mollohan, George A. Williams and Wahalla Romero Evans; and two step-grandchildren, Karen Williams and Kayla Williams; four great-grandchildren, Jacob Booth, Brian Booth Jr., Jessie Grimmett Jr. and Gabrielle Grimmett; and two step-great-grandchildren, Arlis Self and Caiden Williams.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Funeral will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Zion Church, Breeden, W.Va., under Pastor Phillip Stroud with Robbie May and Cornelius Lackey officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirk-Dent Cemetery.