LOU ANN MORRIS, 60, of Pearisburg, Va., formerly of Gilbert, W.Va., died Aug. 18 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 22, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. 