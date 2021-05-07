LORRAINE STARR, 87, of Sebastian, Fla., passed away May 16, 2020, at the Indian River Memorial Hospital in Vero Beach, Fla. She was born in Ransom, Ky., April 8, 1933, to the late Thompse and Anne Hatfield of BlackBerry Creek, Ky. She was a loving mother, wife and grandmother. She was married to the late John Starr Jr. of Sebastian, Fla. She is survived by her son, James, and grandson, Ryan, of Logan, W.Va., and two granddaughters. She was buried at Sebastian City Cemetery, Sebastian, Fla., alongside her late husband, John Starr Jr.
