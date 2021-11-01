LORETTA WORKMAN, 76, of McAndrews, Ky., widow of Marion Robert Block, died Oct. 30 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Nov. 2 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 1 in the funeral home chapel. www.rerogersfh.com.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.