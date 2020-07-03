Essential reporting in volatile times.

LORANZA DOW DESKINS, 88, of Hatfield, Ky., widower of Dorthea Deskins, died June 30 at his residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 4 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home; burial at Family Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 to 9 p.m. July 2 and 3 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.