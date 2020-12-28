LORAINE HUNT SMITH, 94 of Belfry, Ky., entered her heavenly home on Sunday, December 27, 2020. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends at her home. She was a homemaker and co-owner of the Belfry Insurance Company, which she owned and operated with her late husband, Jefferson Woody Smith. She was a member of the Belfry United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jefferson Woody Smith; her son, Stanley Neil Smith; her parents, Everette and Gladys Stanley Hunt; her brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Virginia Hunt. Loraine is survived by her nephew, Eugene (Rose Sharon) Hunt; a great-niece, Angela (Chuck) Bradley; a great-great-nephew, Benjamin Hunt Bradley, who was fondly called Little Bear by her; one aunt, Ruby Ratliff; and her devoted cousin, Jim Hunt. She was also dearly loved by her extended family, Shelia and Bruce Roberts, Kristie Adkins, Peyton Roberts, and their families, who affectionately called her Little Rain; Barbara and Harold Dotson and family and Avery Blackburn. During the course of her illness all her caretakers from Village Care, who cared for and loved her for the past six months. Services will be held Thursday, December 31, 2020, at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home chapel, with visitation from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Her funeral will immediately follow the visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Michael Stanley officiating. Interment will follow at the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Avery Blackburn, Peyton Roberts, Benjamin Adkins, Chuck Bradley, John Hunt II, Nicholas Hunt and Jeremy Workman will serve as pallbearers. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry, Ky., is serving the Smith family. Online condolences may be made at www.rerogersfh.com.
