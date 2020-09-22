Essential reporting in volatile times.

LOIS REED, 92, of Belfry, Ky., widow of Doug Reed, died Sept. 20 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. She was a homemaker and seamstress. Graveside service 11 a.m. Sept. 23, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation at 10 a.m. Sept. 23, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. www.rerogersfh.com