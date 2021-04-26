ELDER LLOYD DAVID CRIGGER, 80 of Anthony, Florida, (formerly of Sidney and Canada, Kentucky) went home to be with Jesus on April 13, 2021. He had been undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma and leukemia.
David was born March 8, 1941, in Sidney, Ky. He was a graduate of Belfry High School where he excelled in typing. As a young man, he worked at Piggly Wiggly in South Williamson, Ky., where he had the pleasure of meeting President John F. Kennedy. David later worked for Valleydale as an independent sales contractor. Prior to relocating to Florida, he retired as the owner and operator of Crigger Taxidermy located in Canada, Ky. He loved the outdoors, watching Westerns on TV and, most importantly, spending time with his family and extended church family.
He is survived by his wife, Ruth Lowe Crigger of Anthony; a daughter, Cynthia L. Crigger of Huntington, W.Va.; a son, Paul David Crigger of St. Albans, W.Va.; and four grandchildren, Grayson, Broly, Esme’ and Rosie. He is also survived by stepchildren, John Lowe of Georgia, Pam Maynard of Kentucky and Michelle Dean of Florida; and several stepgrandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Grayson and Minnie Robinson Crigger; and his first wife, the mother of his children, Geraldine Scott Crigger. David and Geraldine were married for nearly 50 years prior to her passing from ovarian cancer in 2009.
David was a minister and a long-time member of the Dix Fork Old Regular Baptist Church, where he served as moderator for many years. He also served as moderator at the Mary Elizabeth Old Regular Baptist Church.
Throughout his life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him. He believed in quoting Bible scriptures which he could do so fluently up until God called him home. Serving the Lord and sharing the message of Jesus was his number one priority.
Funeral services were held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Naomi Old Regular Baptist Church in Hollister, Florida, with Brother Richard Lowe officiating and special singing by Brother Richard Staton. His son, grandsons and several church members served as the pallbearers. David was laid to rest in the cemetery located next to the Naomi church.
Contributions can be made in David’s memory to the Naomi Regular Baptist Church c/o Elder Terry Fuller, 599 County Rd. 310, Palatka, FL 32177. Funeral services were under the direction of Countryside Funeral Home in Anthony, Florida.
Exodus 23:20 - Behold, I send an Angel before thee, to keep thee in the way, and to bring thee into the place which I have prepared.