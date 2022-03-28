LINWOOD ALEXANDER STARLING, 86, of Williamson, W.Va., uncle of Charles Starling Jr. of New York and Carl Starling Jr. of Maryland, died March 14 in Nella's Autumn Nursing Home, Elkins, W.Va. He worked in the coal mines and was a retired self-employed contractor. There will be a graveside service at noon April 1 at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Arrangements are under the direction of Gregory-Page Funeral Home, Welch, W.Va.
