LINDA LOU MILLER, 74, of Williamson, W.Va., died June 6 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. June 9, Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.hatfieldfc.com