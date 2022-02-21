LINDA KAY DEHART HATFIELD, 70 of Coeburn, Virginia, and formerly of McCarr, Kentucky, passed away suddenly on February 19, 2022. Linda was the daughter of the late Herbert Wesley and Pauline Blackburn DeHart and the loving wife of the late Douglas Carlyle Hatfield. Linda was also preceded in death by her brother, Danny Ray DeHart. Linda held so many roles in her life, but she will always be remembered as a caregiver to those she loved. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, volunteer, and friend. Linda was a born-again believer in Jesus Christ and a member of Coeburn First Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughters, Debbie (Adam) Coleman of Berea, Kentucky, and Anita (Bruce) Funk of Abingdon, Virginia. The light of Linda’s life were her grandchildren, Carlysle, Casey, Corey, and Cassidy as well as her bonus grandson Zach. Linda is also survived by her sister, Barb (John) St. Jaques of Sebring, Florida, and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 21, 2022, at Sturgill Funeral Home, 310 6th Street NW, Coeburn, VA. Funeral service at 7 p.m. Feb. 21 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. R.J. Rose officiating. Private graveside service on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at the cemetery on Linda’s beloved Blackberry Creek. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, and to honor Linda’s exceptional volunteerism, donations be made to either the Susan G. Komen Foundation www.komwn.org/how-to-help/donate/ or a direct contribution to your local food bank or community feeding program. Please visit www.sturgillfuneral.com to sign guest register book online. Sturgill Funeral Homes, 310 6th Street NW, Coeburn, VA 24230 in charge of arrangements.
