LINDA “COOKIE” AKERS FARLEY, of McCarr, KY, born on May 28, 1946, in Sarosa, WV, a daughter of the late Bud and Stella Hooker Akers, transitioned from her earthly home to one of heavenly peace on Wednesday morning, May 6, 2020, while an inpatient in the Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center of South Williamson, KY. Cookie was 73 years old. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Bud Akers Jr., Howard “Peanut” Akers and Curt Akers; and a sister, Opal Matthews. Cookie was raised in Hatfield Bottom of Matewan, WV, where she attended and graduated from Magnolia (Matewan) High School. Cookie went on to work for the Matewan Lumber Company, having started in 1965 and worked until 1974. She then accompanied her husband, Randy, in their family business where she worked in various capacities throughout the years. From secretarial duties to managing, she was willing to help where necessary. Cookie was a Christian, and her Christ-like disposition was evident for she was a kind and benevolent soul. Cookie’s smile was warm and welcoming. She spoke with gentleness and a heartfelt sincerity. She was talented in crafting for she shared her hobby and love for painting with the students at the former Blackberry Elementary school of Blackberry, KY, where they often referred to her as “mamaw Cookie.” She left an impression wherever she went. She enjoyed flowers for her personality bloomed as the prettiest flowers do in Spring and Summer. Her entire world was her granddaughter Isabella along with her husband, daughter and son-in-law. Those that survive her include her husband, Randy Farley, daughter, Angie Coleman and her husband Michael, granddaughter, Isabella Coleman, all of McCarr, KY; sister, Natalie McCoy and her husband Franklin D. “Dee” McCoy of Ravenswood, WV; brother, Jim Akers of Matewan, WV; sister-in-law, Tessie Akers of Lancaster, OH; brothers-in-law, Brian Farley and his wife Linda and Kenny Farley and his wife Connie, both of McCarr, KY. Cookie is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and a community of loving friends and neighbors. She will indeed be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her. Due to the current public health restrictions currently in place by state health agencies, a family service will be held on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in the Chambers Funeral Services chapel of Matewan, WV, beginning at 1 p.m. with Pastor John George Blackburn officiating, following all social distancing guidelines; entombment will then follow in the Mountain View Memory Gardens of Huddy, KY, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. The service will be livestreamed on the Chambers Funeral Services Facebook page, and you are encouraged to sign the online guest book by visiting www.chambersfuneralservices.com. Arrangements for the Farley family have been entrusted to Chambers Funeral Services Inc. of Matewan, WV.
