LILLIE MAY DOTSON RAY, 74, of Thacker, W.Va., died June 2 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. June 7, Bible Way Apostolic Church of Thacker; burial in Thacker Hollow Cemetery. Visitation will be 6 p.m. June 5 and 6 at the church. Jones and West Funeral Home, Phelps, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.joneswestfh.com.
