LILLIAN WILLIAMSON, 94, of Forest Hills, Ky., passed away Wednesday, December 15, 2021, surrounded by her family. Lillian was born March 31, 1927, in Belfry, Ky., the daughter of the late Edward and Myrtle Henson. She was also preceded in death by her husbands, Lee Junior Brown and Roy Williamson; her brothers, Dewey, Harold, Virgil, Bobby and Junior Henson; and her sisters, Inez Orner, Jane Taunton, Mary Sack and Ann Peters. Lillian was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Belfry and Stone Chapter #533 Order of the Eastern Star. Survivors include her daughter, Pam (Larry) Williamson; granddaughter, Kim (Steve) Bostic; two grandsons, Cody Bostic and Wesley Bostic. She also leaves behind many other family and friends. Graveside services on Saturday, December 18, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky., with Mike McCartney officiating. Burial follows with her family and friends serving as pallbearers. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry is serving the Williamson family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.
