LEWIS EDWARD MONTGOMERY, 83, of Martin County, Ky., husband of Rita Runyon Montgomery, died Jan. 1 at Pikeville Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral services noon Jan. 4 at the Hatfield Funeral Chapel at Toler, Ky. Burial in the Riverview Memorial Gardens at Louisa, Ky. Visitation 6-9 p.m. Jan. 3 at the funeral home. All attendees must wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines. www.hatfieldsfc.com.
