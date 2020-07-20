Essential reporting in volatile times.

LEONARD AKERS JR., 85, of Delbarton, W.Va., died July 17 at home. He was the sound man at the Delbarton Opry House. Graveside service 1 p.m. July 22 at Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky., Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.