LEONA GANNON, 85, of Sidney, Ky., died Aug. 31 at home. She retired from Magic Mart. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 3, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in the family cemetery at Sidney. Visitation after 6 pm. Sept. 2 at the funeral home. Donations are suggested to Sidney Missionary Baptist Church. www.rerogersfh.com