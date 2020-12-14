LENA FAYE HATFIELD went to be with the Lord on December 4, 2020, at the age of 70. She was born at Holden Hospital in Logan County, West Virginia, on March 2, 1950. She was the daughter of Randall and Jaunita Hall, who preceded her in death. Lena was a 1968 graduate of Lenore High School. She is survived by her son, Ronald Keith Hatfield; and two daughters, Taresa Dawn (Clint) Sparks and Ronda Faye (Chad) Whitney. She has six grandchildren, Tristen Wayne, Kara Breanna and Maddison Lynn Sparks and Cassandra Nicole, Kaytlin Faye and Emma Elizabeth Whitney. Lena is also survived by six sisters, Mildred Parsons, Marsha Etters, Sharon (Mike) Maynard, Teresa Bragg, Mary Darlene (Allen) Brewer and Thelma (Eddie) Adkins, along with many nieces and nephews. TP White and Sons Funeral Home serving the family.