LARRY LIVELY, 81, of Williamson, W.Va., formerly Sumerco, W.Va., father of Scott Lively and Benjie Lively, both of St. Albans, W.Va., died June 5 in Trinity of Mingo Nursing Home, Williamson. He was a carpenter. At his request, there are no services, and cremation will take place. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
