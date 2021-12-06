LARRY FARLEY CURRY, 77, husband of Ruth Gale Webb Curry, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, at his home. Born November 6, 1944, in Matewan, West Virginia, to the late Willis Bennie and Laura Belle Toler Curry, he was of the Baptist Faith. Larry lived and raised his family in the small community of Rawl, West Virginia, just outside Williamson. He began his working life as an electrician in the coal mines, but moved on from there to pursue his passion of gunsmithing and engraving firearms. Customers came from all over the U.S. to watch Larry perform his craft and work on their guns. After a few moves, Larry and Ruth relocated to Cynthiana in 2001. Also surviving are two children, Jim Curry (fiancée Julie Grove) and Samantha Curry (Brian) Scott; two grandchildren, Madison and Conner Scott; and several nieces and nephews. His sister, Dorothy Ann Justice, also preceded him in death. Private graveside services will be held Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at the Mt. Gilead Cemetery of Scott County, Kentucky. Memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are under the direction of Drake-Whaley-McCarty Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.drakefuneralhome.com.
