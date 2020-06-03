LARRY DEAN KENEDA, 51, of Hanover, W.Va., died May 30 in Bowers Hospice House, Beckley, W.Va. Funeral service will be noon June 4, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Keneda Family Cemetery, Hanover. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. June 3 at the funeral home.
