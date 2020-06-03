Essential reporting in volatile times.

LARRY DEAN KENEDA, 51, of Hanover, W.Va., died May 30 in Bowers Hospice House, Beckley, W.Va. Funeral service will be noon June 4, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Keneda Family Cemetery, Hanover. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. June 3 at the funeral home. 