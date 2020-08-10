LAHOMA LEE FARLEY SCHULLER, 94, of Bluefield, passed away peacefully, Sunday, August 2, 2020, at the home of her personal care provider after a long struggle with Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma. Born May 13, 1926, in a small town outside of Williamson, W.Va., she was the daughter of the late Dr. James Robert "Dr. Bob" Farley of Delbarton, W.Va., and Gladys Mae Carnes Farley Palmerof Bluefield, W.Va. Lahoma was a former art teacher at Fairview Junior High in Bluefield, W.Va., and retired from Bluefield Middle School in the early 1980s. She earned her degrees and her Master's-plus-30 from Concord College now University, Marshall University and Bluefield State College. Mrs. Schuller was a member of Bluewell United Methodist Church and lived in Bluewell for more than 20 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Schuller; a 7-year-old daughter, Candice Lynn Schuller; and a brother, Randy Gilman of Georgia. Left to cherish her memory are her loving son, Breton Lee Schuller and his wife Brenda Calfee Schuller; loving daughter, Tamara L. Schuller Zeigler and husband Donald of Bluefield, W.Va.; sister, Rebecca Jean Farley O'Dell and husband David of Columbus, Ohio, and their family; brother, James David Farley and wife Beth Baldwin Farley and their son J.R. of Delbarton, W.Va.; another son, Michael Allen Schuller of Beckley, W.Va., and his daughter, Hannah Michelle Schuller of Huntington, W.Va.; step-grandchildren Kimberly Zeigler of Atlanta, Ga., Derek Zeigler of Palatka, Fla.; step- great-grandchildren Ayv Ree and Aryanna Zeigler. In keeping with Lahoma's wishes, she will be cremated, and her ashes interred at the Farley Family Cemetery on Elk Creek in Delbarton, W.Va. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Please make any gifts of love to the Bluewell UMC or the Mercer County Animal Shelter. The family would like to extend their appreciation to everyone with Hospice Compassus in Princeton and to her caregivers who were Angels sent from Heaven, Marley and Shannon. Online condolences may be shared with the family via www.memorialfd.com. The Schuller family is being served by the Memorial Funeral Directory and Cremation Center on Athens Road in Princeton.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $8.99 for your first 3 months..
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Latest News
- Mingo County announces two new deaths, 37 new cases in week
- Husband, wife die in fatal South Williamson fire
- Mason County man killed in UTV accident on Hatfield-McCoy Trails
- Mingo County announces two COVID-19 deaths on Thursday
- Deferred income tax payments means Christmas in July for state tax collections
- Steve Mickey: What will be Keselowski's next move?
- Prep football: Hoover's Fields gets Mingo Central homecoming in scrimmage
- SWVCTC to hold drive-up registration event Friday
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
Most Popular
Articles
- Husband, wife die in fatal South Williamson fire
- Mason County man killed in UTV accident on Hatfield-McCoy Trails
- Billies land pair of transfers from Mingo Central and Belfry
- Police Roundup: Gilbert man arrested on kidnapping, domestic battery charges
- Pike County releases grand jury indictments
- Hillbilly One Stop a one-stop shop in West Williamson
- Delbarton woman says she slipped, injured herself at Sam's Club
- Mingo County announces two COVID-19 deaths on Thursday
- Captain D's location at Southside Mall closes
- Mingo School District unveils details on virtual learning option
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.