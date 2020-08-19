Essential reporting in volatile times.

LADONNA GAIL ASPREY BRUMFIELD, 45, of Bowling Green, Ohio, formerly of Bruno, W.Va., died Aug. 14 at home. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. 