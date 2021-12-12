KRISTI LYNN (WARD) STEELE, 38, of Varney, W.Va., daughter of Kenneth and Shawnee Ward, died Dec. 7 at her home. She attended nursing school at Mingo Extended Learning Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Dec. 13 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton; burial will follow at the Ward Family Cemetery in Wharncliffe. Arrangements by Chafin Funeral Home.
