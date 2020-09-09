Essential reporting in volatile times.

KIMBERLY RENEA STANLEY, 38, of Cynthiana, Ky., formerly Matewan, W.Va., mother of Addison Thomas, died Sept. 7 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was a homemaker and former retail clerk. Funeral service 2 p.m. Sept. 10, Victory Christian Center, Lenore, W.Va.; burial in Varney Cemetery, Lynn, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is assisting her family with arrangements. www.hatfieldfc.com