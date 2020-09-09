KIMBERLY RENEA STANLEY, 38, of Cynthiana, Ky., formerly Matewan, W.Va., mother of Addison Thomas, died Sept. 7 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was a homemaker and former retail clerk. Funeral service 2 p.m. Sept. 10, Victory Christian Center, Lenore, W.Va.; burial in Varney Cemetery, Lynn, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is assisting her family with arrangements. www.hatfieldfc.com.
Latest News
- W.Va. Commissioner of Agriculture candidate: Bob Beach (D)
- WV’s August tax revenue stays in the black despite plunging severance taxes
- Williamson Park Board begins improvements to Alexander Park
- Capito, Manchin Announce $700,000 for Opioid Addiction Relief in West Virginia
- WV says $766 million in broadband investment available in upcoming FCC auction
- WV says $766 million in broadband investment available in upcoming FCC auction
- Tug Valley CVB hosts first Drive-In movie
- Police Roundup: Man facing felony charges after Sunset break-in
Latest Obituaries
Online Poll
W.Va. Gov. Jim Justice signed an executive order Thursday, Sept. 3, removing the $50 million regulatory cap on the state’s broadband infrastructure loan insurance program. However, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin said the idea that this move will change the future of the state is not true. Do you foresee a future where West Virginia is fully equipped with broadband access?
You voted:
Most Popular
Articles
- Mingo schools superintendent has COVID-19; county sees 7th virus death
- Mingo among nine counties in WV barred from starting in-person classes
- Tug Valley uses late drive to edge Sherman, 22-20
- Police roundup: Man arrested for 2019 theft from local business
- Catch of the Week
- Hornets return bevy of experience in 2020 season
- Mingo deputies search for missing Mingo man
- Drive-thru parade held for veteran's 99th birthday
- ARTHUR ALLEN ADKINS
- Williamson native wins national engeneering competition
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.