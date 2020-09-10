Essential reporting in volatile times.

KIMBERLY HALL LOVEJOY, 52, of Delbarton, W.Va., widow of Dwayne Lovejoy, died Sept. 9 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. She was a homemaker. Graveside service 1 p.m. Sept. 13, Ooten Cemetery, Duncan Fork, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. 