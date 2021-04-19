KENNETH RAY LOWE, 67, of Williamson, husband of Jacqueline Lowe, died April 17 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a heavy equipment operator in the coal mining industry. Funeral service at 1 p.m. April 20 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. April 19 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
