KELLY MARGARET PRICE, 51, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Sunday, December 6, 2020. Kelly was born February 15, 1969, in Ashland, Kentucky, daughter of Paul Vencil Price and Marsha Floore Price. She graduated from the College of Charleston in 1991 where she earned her Bachelor of Science in urban planning and was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. During college, Kelly was the manager of patent plaques for Ben Silver in Charleston. She then became deputy director of community development for the City of Charleston, continuing on to become a housing specialist for the City of Alexandria, Virginia. While there, she continued her education at the University of Virginia, working toward a master's in urban planning. In 1996, she joined ICF, a global consulting and technology services provider. Most recently she was a vice president of community development. She was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel by the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Kelly was a passionate advocate for affordable housing in the Low Country and worked not only locally but across the country to lead programs to enable affordable housing and economic development. She volunteered her time as a member of the Loan Committee for the South Carolina Community Loan Fund. Kelly was a board member for Housing for All - Mount Pleasant, as well as serving on the board of the South Carolina Community Loan Fund. She also worked tirelessly with her professional teams to support victims of disasters across the U.S. and its territories. She was an avid tennis player, loving daughter and sister and caring mother as well as a wonderful supportive friend to many. Kelly enjoyed the beach, traveling and doing things with her daughter. She is survived by her parents, Paul and Marsha of Summerville, South Carolina; daughter, Isabel Catherine Schnauthiel of Mount Pleasant; brother, James Daniel Price (Monica Martinez) of St. Petersburg, Florida; sister, Anne Marshall Price (James Kearns) of Scottsdale, Arizona; nephew, Diego Price; niece, Carolyn Kearns; uncle, John Price of Oldsmar, Florida; cousins, Lori Brill of Louisville, Kentucky, Holly Darton of Appleton, Wisconsin, Matt Phar and Justin Phar, both of Overland Park, Kansas; and her former spouse, Daniel Schnauthiel of Charleston, South Carolina. Memorials may be made to Housing for All, 1000 Johnny Dodds Blvd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.