KAREN SUE JUSTICE, 68, of Ransom, Ky., passed away Saturday morning, January 15, 2022, in Pikeville Medical Center. She was born December 26, 1953, in Williamson, W.Va., the daughter of the late Hiram Smith Jr. and Clara Young Smith. She was also preceded in death by a son, Joshua Steven Justice, and a sister, Sharon Lea Smith. Karen Sue was a retired school teacher with the Pike County Board of Education. She was a graduate of Belfry High School with the Class of 1971. She received her Bachelor of Science degree from Pikeville College, her Master’s Degree from Morehead State University and her Rank 1 from Union College. She was also a member of the Samaria Primitive Baptist Church since 1980. Survivors include her loving husband, Roy Justice of Ransom, Ky.; her children, Jeremy Roy (Crystal) Justice of Hardy, Ky., Jessica Leann Justice and Jordan Lucas Justice, both of Ransom, Ky.; one sister, Sherri (Edward) Reasner of Middletown, Pa.; three grandchildren, Chelby Jaiden Rose Justice, Cara Jane Justice and Caleigh Brooke Justice. Karen also leaves behind a host of other loving family and friends. Funeral services on Thursday, January 20, 2022, beginning at 1 p.m. in the Samaria Primitive Baptist Church with Shawn Dotson, Jeff Dotson and Chad Crawford officiating. Entombment at the Mountain View Memory Gardens Mausoleum, Huddy, Ky., with her family and friends serving as pallbearers. Visitation after 5 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, at the church, with special services at 7 p.m. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home of Belfry is serving the Justice family. Online condolences at www.rerogersfh.com.