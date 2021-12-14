KAREN ELLEN DISHMAN STAFFORD, 58, of Delbarton, W.Va., mother of Micah Gwendolyn Davis of Lexington, Ky., died Dec. 12 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. She was a home caregiver for Coal Field Cap. Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. There will be no additional service.
Thank you for Reading.
As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing.