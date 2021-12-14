Thank you for Reading.

KAREN ELLEN DISHMAN STAFFORD, 58, of Delbarton, W.Va., mother of Micah Gwendolyn Davis of Lexington, Ky., died Dec. 12 in  Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. She was a home caregiver for Coal Field Cap. Visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Dec. 15 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va. There will be no additional service. 

