JUNE JOHNSON JUDE, 69, of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Charley H. Jude, died Sept. 24 in Pikeville Medical Center Hospice. She was an LPN. Celebration of Life, 1 p.m. Sept. 29, Regional Church of God, Delbarton, W.Va.; burial in Coeburn Point Cemetery, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 28 at the church. Arrangements are by Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Social distancing and face masks will be observed. Donations are suggested to the mentioned church, to House of Hope Food Pantry or to Metro World Child in Brooklyn, N.Y.