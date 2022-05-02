JULIUS MAY, 65, of Waynesboro, and formerly of Lenore, West Virginia, passed away at his home on April 21, 2022, surrounded by his family.
Buck was born in Mingo County, West Virginia, on March 14, 1957. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Florence May; his children, Douglas and Deanna Moon; brothers, James, Willis, Bill, Blackburn and Ellis May; and a sister, Wilma White.
Those left to cherish his memory are his grandchildren, Jacob and Holden Myers, Lori, Deziree and Xavier Moon; sisters, Connie (Woody) Hodge, Glendine (CW) Williams, Eunice (Bernard) Aldridge, Wanda (Jim) Goetting; brothers, Sherman May and Ronald (Carol) May; and many special nephews and nieces.
Buck spent his last years joyfully tending his roses, tulips and other outdoor plants and building strong friendships with those around him. His passion for playing the guitar and writing songs remained to the end.
Buck’s last days were filled with visits from special nephews Nathan and Mike May and their families, FaceTime calls with his niece Misty Coffey and her twins Joshua and Jacob. He enjoyed recounting past times with each of them. Buck was surrounded by wonderful friends and neighbors and cherished each of them.
A private service will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you to the Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah, especially Lauren, Megan, Ashley and Sharon, and a very special neighbor, Karen Childress.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests all memorial contributions be made to The Wildlife Center of Virginia, PO Box 1557, Waynesboro, VA 22980. wildlife@wildlifecenter.org
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. 540.949.8383.